Hey Jackson! Nice to meet you. 9:45 am

Can you tell me a little bit about your role at Cooper & Co. 9:50 am

I started in sales but found my way to the product marketing team. 9:55 am

I played liaison between marketing and customer success. 9:56 am

Were you a part of any new feature launches? 10:05 am

Oh yeah––many. I led a team for the launch of Sterling last year. It was the most successful new launch in company history. 10:07 am

That's great experience. What is Sterling? 10:08 am

Sterling is an AI sales assistant. It feeds reps real-time suggestions during discovery calls. 10:09 am

How did you measure success? 10:09 am

Just 14 months later the feature alone accounts for 60% of new logos. 10:10 am

Who was on the launch team? 10:11 am

I worked alongside the VP of Product and the VP of Marketing to craft a launch strategy. 10:15 am

I really like keeping everyone on the same page. 10:16 am

That's a really important skill for the role we're filling. 10:16 am

I want to do more of it. Can you send me the benefits package? 11:30 am

Here you go. Benefits 11:33 am

Thanks. 11:34 am

I think you'd be great for the position. I just sent our conversation to the hiring manager. She's reviewing it now. 11:40 am

Hey Daniel–my manager would love to meet you. Are you able to come in Tuesday at 330pm for an interview? 2:00 pm

I'd love to. 2:01 pm

🎉 2:01 pm

Here's the job description for you to check out before coming in. Job-Description 2:05 pm