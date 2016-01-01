Screen your next candidate over
text.

Hey Jackson! Nice to meet you.

9:45 am

Can you tell me a little bit about your role at Cooper & Co.

9:50 am

I started in sales but found my way to the product marketing team.

9:55 am

I played liaison between marketing and customer success.

9:56 am

Were you a part of any new feature launches?

10:05 am

Oh yeah––many. I led a team for the launch of Sterling last year. It was the most successful new launch in company history.

10:07 am

That's great experience. What is Sterling?

10:08 am

Sterling is an AI sales assistant. It feeds reps real-time suggestions during discovery calls.

10:09 am

How did you measure success?

10:09 am

Just 14 months later the feature alone accounts for 60% of new logos.

10:10 am

Who was on the launch team?

10:11 am

I worked alongside the VP of Product and the VP of Marketing to craft a launch strategy.

10:15 am

I really like keeping everyone on the same page.

10:16 am

That's a really important skill for the role we're filling.

10:16 am

I want to do more of it. Can you send me the benefits package?

11:30 am

Here you go.

Benefits 11:33 am

Thanks.

11:34 am

I think you'd be great for the position. I just sent our conversation to the hiring manager. She's reviewing it now.

11:40 am

Hey Daniel–my manager would love to meet you. Are you able to come in Tuesday at 330pm for an interview?

2:00 pm

I'd love to.

2:01 pm

🎉

2:01 pm

Here's the job description for you to check out before coming in.

Job-Description 2:05 pm

Thanks, Jackson! See you Tuesday!

2:08 pm

Imagine a world where...

  • You can engage 10x the candidates per day.
  • Screening top-of-the funnel candidates is a breeze.
  • Conversations are automatically documented.
  • Recruiters determine better candidates, faster.
  • Informed phone interviews lead to better hires.

Recruiters are ready to fly. Canvas gives them superpowers.

The talent economy called. It said things have changed.

The world’s first text-based interviewing platform is here.

Document and share candidate notes effortlessly with transcripts compiled automatically by Canvas.

Describe what a drip campaign is and when you’ve used one? QUESTIONS RESPONSESRESOURCES What role did you play for the PPC campaign? What are your greatest strengths? What is social media management?

Screen with accuracy and speed. Access your portfolio of interview questions at the click of a button.

Add private reactions to candidate responses without losing a beat.

I used drip campaigns to nurture high quality leads. 1 Comment

Chat with multiple candidates at the same time without losing context.

Share job descriptions, culture videos and other docs without leaving the conversation.

Culture_Video.pdf

Barksy 2.5 years Marketing Analyst Danielle Yung Share candidate

Stayed focused on conversations. Canvas paints each candidate’s portrait without any extra effort.

50 million millennials will be hired between now and 2025.

Your next generation of talent is texting – only 12% prefer phone calls for business communication.* They land dates with a casual swipe, but recruiters are still screening on the phone. They tap  😂 👍  to keep tabs, while we tap    to re-record voicemails. It’s time to join the convo.

*KPCB 2016 Internet Trends Report